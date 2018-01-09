IDPM raises $350K for Karen project

Singapore-registered Karen Enterprises and Integrative Design & Project Management (IDPM) have raised $350,000 for the survey and master planning work of Mu Aye Pu city project to be located in Karen State near the Thai border, dealstreetasia reported on 8 January.
The survey work will be an initial take off for transforming the Mu Aye Pu village in Karen State into a city. The investment was from “existing professional network in the Free & Startup Cities movement and a couple of sophisticated investors overseas,” Nigel Grier, development director at the Mu Aye Pu Development Corporation and co-founder of Karen Enterprises was quoted as saying.
The survey and master planning is expected to be completed by June 2017, the report said.