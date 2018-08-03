Int'l organization to inspect Myanmar's ancient city for enlisting as world heritage site

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) will visit Myanmar's ancient city Bagan in September for inspection assessment to decide whether the city should be placed into World Heritage list, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Thursday.
In accordance with the set rules and regulations, the council will inspect pagodas and building in the area to check whether the city meets the standards of the World Heritage site.
Meanwhile, awareness forums are being conducted by the Department of Archaeology and National Museum and charity organizations to broaden local people's understandings and knowledge of the area for the sake of preserving the heritage of Bagan, which lies in the central part of the country with thousands of religious edifices and pagodas.
According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture, Bagan Archaeological site was extended from 42 square miles to 62 square miles.
While working for enlisting Bagan Archaeological Zone as one of the World Cultural Heritage, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake destroyed some religious edifices and pagodas on Aug. 24, 2016. The restoration works were being done by experts to maintain their original shape, form and value.
