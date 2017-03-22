Israel holds Course on ‘Water Management Training’

As part of the bilateral cooperation between Myanmar and Israel in the framework of various training activities in agriculture, water management and other sectors, two Israeli experts from MASHAV — Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, are conducting a course and workshop on “Water Management Training”, sharing Israel's knowledge and experience in this field with Myanmar.
The program is a collaboration between MASHAV - Israel Agency for International Development Cooperation, JICA — Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Embassy of Israel and Yezin Agricultural University (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation), is taking place March 20th — 31st , 2017 at Yezin Agricultural University.
The opening ceremony of the course was held on 20th March at Yezin Agricultural University, Nay Pyi Taw, attended by Israeli ambassador H.E. Mr. Daniel Zonshine, Dr.Myo Kywe (Rector, Yezin Agricultural University), Mr. Tanaka Koji (Chief Advisor, JICA - Project for Capacity Development of Yezin Agricultural University) and U Naing Kyi Win (Director General, Department of Agricultural Research). Altogether, about 20 participants from agriculture department, as well as officials from the Ministry are attending the course and workshop.