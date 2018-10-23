Israeli MASHAV Consultant visits Southern Shan State

As part of the bilateral cooperation between Myanmar and Israel in the framework of various training activities in different fields, an Israeli expert from MASHAV - Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, consultant on Gender and Entrepreneurship, Ms. Katerina Rudenko visited Southern Shan State, Myanmar from 16th to 18th October 2018 to conduct an orientation training on Gender and Entrepreneurship, according to a statement.
This program was part of Improving Market Opportunity for Women Project (IMOW) organized by MEDA Myanmar with the support of MASHAV and the Embassy of Israel in Myanmar. The training was attended by officers from MEDA's key facilitating partners, value chain officers, female sales agents and gender mentors.
The participants were all interested and actively engaged during the training, the statement said.