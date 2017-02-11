Italy positive on Italy-Myanmar commercial ties

The Italian Embassy in Yangon together with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Trade Agency held an event last week in Rome aimed at showing Italian companies the potential of Myanmar from a commercial perspective.
“Myanmar has a positive outlook for the future. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, the GDP of the country will grow by 9 percent per year in the next four years; in addition, with a 55 percent of the population under the age of 30 Myanmar will rely on a young, dynamic and well educated workforce in the next future. The opening of the country to the global market will strengthen the commercial relations between Italy and Myanmar, especially in sectors where Italy can contribute thanks to the excellence of its products and know-how, and both countries will benefit from it”, said the Ambassador of Italy in Myanmar Pier Giorgio Aliberti during his speech at the Myanmar Country Presentation that took place in Rome at the headquarters of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The Italian Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Benedetto Della Vedova, the Italian Under Secretary of State for Economic Development Ivan Scalfarotto and representatives from international organizations such as UNIDO and International Trade Center gave speeches on investment tools and Italian best practices.
Visitors from the Myanmar side, the Union Minister of Commerce U Than Myint, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank U Set Aung, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Construction U Kyaw Lin and the Director General of DICA U Aung Naing Oo, together with the President of UMFCCI Zaw Min Win and the CEO of Parami Energy Ken Tun, presented an overview of the opportunities in the sectors of energy, infrastructure and machinery.
More than 200 Italian entrepreneurs attended the February 2 event, and around 30 private companies flew from Myanmar and had specific business to business meetings with their counterparts.