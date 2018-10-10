Japan and five Southeast Asian nations adopt new three-year strategy

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 10 October 2018

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2-R) delivers an opening speech as Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (3-R), Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen (front, R), Laos' Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (3-L), Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi (L) and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (front, L) listen during the Mekong-Japan Summit Meeting at the state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, 09 October 2018. Photo: EPA

Japan and five Southeast Asian nations along the Mekong River have adopted a new three-year strategy centring on improving connectivity through the promotion of “quality infrastructure” building for regional development, state media reported.

The document endorsed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the leaders of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Viet Nam at the Mekong-Japan Summit Meeting also cited human resource development and environmental protection as main pillars of cooperation.

On regional security, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes and the South China Sea, where China has been expanding its military clout, according to the document.

