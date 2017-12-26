Japanese company to help build water supply infrastructure in Yangon

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 26 December 2017

Farming and construction equipment manufacturer Kubota Corp. has said it will build water supply infrastructure in Myanmar’s commercial capital of Yangon together with other Japanese and South Korean partners, to meet growing industrial and household demand for clean water in line with the Southeast Asian country’s economic development, the Japan Times has reported.

The company, which also provides water environment solutions, and its partners have received orders worth about ¥10.5 billion ($92.7 million) to build a water supply system — including pumping stations, treatment facilities and pipelines — from the Yangon Municipal Government, Kubota said.

The undertaking is part of the Greater Yangon Water Supply Improvement Project aimed at enhancing water supply services, aided by soft loans from the Japanese government.

