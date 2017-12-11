Livestock research and development center to be established in Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 11 December 2017

Photo: MNA

Myanmar is making efforts to establish a livestock research and development center for the sustainable growth of the country's livestock sector.

Dr. Aung Thu, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, said the plan to set up the center under a five-year project 2018-2023 is aimed at developing research programs countrywide, calling on project implementors to try their best to meet the ministry's target of improving the livestock sector, Xinhua reported quoting local media.

According to statistics, Myanmar's livestock sector achieved up to 67.32 percent of its target this fiscal year of 2017-18 and the ministry has distributed 16.64 million vaccinations across the nation as part of its plan to protect farm animals against infectious diseases, the report said.

More Articles

Myanmar hosts the third Asia-Pacific Water Summit
Myanmar State Counsellor opens meet on improving basic education
Media conference discusses safety of journalists, access to information
EU €20 million grant will help improve water resource management
Telling the truth with minimal harm - experts discuss journalistic ethics and challenges
Myanmar’s Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Protocol launched
....

Advertisements

This Week