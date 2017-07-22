MEDA and Canadian Embassy offer grant programme to farmers and small companies

With support from Global Affairs Canada, MEDA is launching a call for expression of interest particularly for agriculture businesses and business-oriented networks working directly or indirectly with smallholder farmers, in a new matching grant programme, according to a press release on July 21.
Matching grants may range from a minimum of $5,000 Canadian dollars to a maximum of $150,000 CAD, and applications will be received on a rolling basis until June 1, 2018.
Projects are expected to be implemented between 2017 and 2020.
In particular, the programme seeks to help in both the southern part of Shan State and in Kayin State.
“We are excited to be able to launch this call for expression of interest in our matching grants program,” said Cavelle Dove, Country Manager for MEDA. “We look forward to receiving innovative project proposals from both small local businesses through to large international companies. We believe that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in Myanmar has many opportunities and welcome the opportunity to work alongside responsible businesses that are seizing opportunities to scale, generating jobs and creating business solutions in line with the opportunities in the agri-business sector in Myanmar.”
Karen MacArthur, Canadian Ambassador to Myanmar, said “Through this project, Global Affairs Canada is supporting the Government of Myanmar to develop the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and achieve inclusive economic growth through investments in responsible businesses.”
In line with MEDA’s market approach, this programme will give preference to companies positively impacting the vegetable and rice sectors.
Companies must adhere to responsible business principles, and good agricultural practices, and must be motivated to positively impact smallholder farmers, with particular emphasis on women smallholder farmers. Companies are also required to co-invest in their business idea.
MEDA and the Canadian Embassy provide the following:
Interested companies and networks are invited to contact [email protected] further details on eligibility and the application process. Phone inquiries can be directed to 01 502661 during working hours between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Media inquiries: [email protected]
MEDA is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization that was founded in 1953 by a small group of business people who saw the need to invest with, and provide support to entrepreneurs and communities to help them take advantage of economic opportunities.
Global Affairs Canada is committed to strengthening Canada's contribution to a more just, inclusive and sustainable world.