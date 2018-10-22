MoU signed on cooperation for economic and living standards development in Sagaing

Myanmar Chindwin Development Corporation Ltd. and India Business Excellence Group signed a MoU for cooperation in uplifting economic and living standards in Sagaing Region.
The signing ceremony was held on October 20 in Tamu, Sagaing Region.
This signing ceremony was attended by Director of Chindwin Development Corporation Ltd. Soe Myint, representatives of India Act East Policy Committee, General Secretary of Business Excellence Group Mr Hero Thokchom and they signed this MoU.
Director of Chindwin Region Development Corporation Ltd. Soe Myint said, “The MoU we signed has an agreement for cooperation in crucial sectors for both countries. We will primarily fulfil the requirements for border area development. And also we will work for the conservation of cultural heritage, conservation of the environment, development of human resources, working for more investments in the region, working for smooth and easy communication between the two countries and development of the social life of the local people.”
According to the MoU, both parties will work for the improvement of mutual relations between India and Myanmar, fraternity and mutual relations between Myanmar and India, unity, mutual understanding, respect and assistance between people on Indo-Myanmar border, socio-economic development work in education, health, economy, transport and communication, cooperation in underdeveloped areas in both countries and development in border areas.
General Secretary of Business Excellence Group Mr Hero Thokchom said, “We are very pleased to sign this MoU. We will have cooperation in important development work in border areas of our two countries and in the sectors which will benefit both countries.”
This cooperation will improve job opportunities and development of businesses in both countries, improvement of social, education, healthcare, road transportation, and living standards on both sides of the border and the emergence of investment opportunities.