Myanmar’s education authorities encourage students for ASEAN scholarship applications

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Students take Grade-10 matriculation exams in Mandalay in March 2017. Photo: Bo Bo/Mizzima

Myanmar's education authorities have encouraged outstanding high-school students to apply for ASEAN scholarship to further study in Singapore, a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Xinhua reported on 25 April.

According to official media, students born between 2001 and 2003 are eligible to seek the scholarship and the deadline of application is set for 26 April.

ASEAN scholarship winners will study in selected Singapore schools from Secondary Three to Pre-University Two, subject to their performance.

The scholarship is tenable for four years and winners will be awarded Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (GCE A -Level) of equivalent certificate, the report said.

