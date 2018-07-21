Myanmar accedes to International Solar Alliance

U Kyaw Tin, Minister of International Cooperation, Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar signed the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement in the presence of Smt. Sushma Swaraj, India’s External Affairs Minister on 19 July on the sidelines of Delhi Dialogue 10.
Myanmar thus became the 68th signatory to the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance.
The theme of the two-day Delhi Dialogue 10 was "Strengthening India-ASEAN Maritime Cooperation".
The Delhi Dialogue in India’s capital is a premier annual track 1.5 event to discuss politico-security, economic and socio-cultural engagement between India and ASEAN.
This is the first major event to be organized after the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit, that was held in New Delhi in January 2018.
Political leaders, policy makers, senior officials, diplomats, business leaders, think-tanks and academicians from India and ASEAN Member States joined in the discussions.