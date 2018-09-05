Myanmar calls for cooperation in combating antimicrobial resistance

By
Global Times/Xinhua
On Wednesday, 5 September 2018

The opening ceremony of the workshop on Combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) held in Yangon yesterday. Photo: MNA

Myanmar has called on countries in the Mekong basin region to cooperate in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) under a regional health security project, Myanmar News Agency reported Tuesday. 

Professor Dr. Thet Khaing Win, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health and Sports, made the call at a workshop on combating AMR in Yangon Monday, stressing the special need for countries in Mekong basin to cooperate in facing the problem and challenge of AMR. 

AMR problem attributed to excessive usage of antimicrobial medicines by human, animals and in agricultural work are to be handled through the tactics of informing, monitoring, controlling the outbreak and conducting research, he said, adding that techniques obtained from the workshop are required to be practically implemented together. 

The workshop is expected to approve tactics to curb AMR among related organizations. 

Myanmar formed the National Multi-sectoral Steering Committee for combating AMR, led by the Minister of Health and Sports Dr. Myint Htwe in January.

