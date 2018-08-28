Myanmar to introduce first online birth, death registration system

Myanmar will introduce its first online birth and death registration in southeastern Mon state by using the mobile technique, Minister of International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin said on Monday.
Supported by the government, the project on the birth and death registration will be launched by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and Telenor mobile company and the data gained from the move will serve as a platform for drafting related policy, U Set Aung, Deputy Minister of Planning and Finance, told a launching ceremony.
Myanmar implemented the birth and death registration during the period from 2001 to 2005 when 450,000 children in nine regions and states were registered under the campaign.
Again in 2014-15, Myanmar saw the birth registration of more than 300,000 children aged under five years in six states and regions, bringing the national coverage to about 79 per cent, up from 72 per cent in 2009-10, said a then UNICEF statement.
While nearly all children born in Yangon were registered, many other children in remote rural areas still lacked a birth certificate.
Possessing a birth certificate enables the fulfilment of a range of children's rights including access to education and health services, the statement added.
