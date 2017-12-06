Myanmar launches education program to prevent child abuse

Myanmar has launched an education program on youths against child rape and child abandonment following the holding of the Youth All-Round Development Festival in Yangon, Xinhua reported on 5 December.
The festival, launched at the Yangon University Campus, was sponsored by Myanmar Women Affairs Committee's Team for Protection of Child Abandonment.
Team officials urged for careful awareness to be done among youths to make them well convinced of family planning.
The officials also called for eradicating child rape, warning girls not to loose value and their virginity and to prevent the practice of living together without marriage which cause unnecessary cases such as unwanted conception, child rape and child abandonment, the report said.