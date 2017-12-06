Myanmar launches education program to prevent child abuse

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 6 December 2017

The opening ceremony of the Youth All-Round Development Festival in Yangon University convocation hall on 1 December 2017. Photo: Mizzima

Myanmar has launched an education program on youths against child rape and child abandonment following the holding of the Youth All-Round Development Festival in Yangon, Xinhua reported on 5 December.

The festival, launched at the Yangon University Campus, was sponsored by Myanmar Women Affairs Committee's Team for Protection of Child Abandonment.

Team officials urged for careful awareness to be done among youths to make them well convinced of family planning.

The officials also called for eradicating child rape, warning girls not to loose value and their virginity and to prevent the practice of living together without marriage which cause unnecessary cases such as unwanted conception, child rape and child abandonment, the report said.

More Articles

‘India needs to be proactive’ on Myanmar - Journalists
Yangon Region approves extra 41 bn Kyat budget
EU hosts Regional Conference on Cooperation in Higher Education
Chinese higher education exhibition held in Yangon
EU Grant Agreement signed between AFD and Myanmar
Forest and Farm Producer Organizations meet in Yangon
....

Advertisements

This Week