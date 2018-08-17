Myanmar, Thailand reach cooperation agreements

By
Global Times/Xinhua
On Friday, 17 August 2018

Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin hosts a luncheon in honour of Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, in Nay Pyi Taw. Photo: MNA

Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin hosts a luncheon in honour of Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, in Nay Pyi Taw. Photo: MNA

Myanmar and Thailand have reached an air service agreement and a memorandum of understanding on development of shrimp culture in Rakhine state, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday. 

The signing of the agreements took place following the 9th meeting of the Myanmar-Thai Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, co-chaired by Myanmar Minister of International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin and visiting Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. 

At the meeting, the two sides also touched on a wide range of issues relating to promoting bilateral relations, economic and cultural cooperation and enhancing the bilateral relations to the strategic partnership. 

Their discussions also covered doubling the current bilateral trade by 2022, working for promotion and protection of the rights of Myanmar migrant workers, opening of the Second Myanmar-Thailand Friendship Bridge, implementing of modern village projects for the development of Rakhine state and promoting people-to-people contact and tourism. 

During his visit in Nay Pyi Taw, the Thai foreign minister also held talks with Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi on the same issues. 

At a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi said positive Myanmar-Thailand relations contribute to regional progress, while Pramudwinai said that the stability of Myanmar is the stability of Thailand. 

The Thai foreign minister arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday for the meeting of Myanmar-Thai Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.

Courtesy Global Times

More Articles

Myanmar farmers work at a paddy field on the outskirts of Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Photo: Hein Htet/EPA
Union Parliament accepts $40.5 million ADB loan
Yangon regional government to cooperate in development of city
Indian Consul General welcomes international border opening
Yangon’s Chinatown to be renovated
Two years maternal and child health care program launched
Myanmar, Thailand sign sister city agreement for enhancing cooperation
....

Advertisements

This Week