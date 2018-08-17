Myanmar, Thailand reach cooperation agreements

Myanmar and Thailand have reached an air service agreement and a memorandum of understanding on development of shrimp culture in Rakhine state, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday.
The signing of the agreements took place following the 9th meeting of the Myanmar-Thai Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, co-chaired by Myanmar Minister of International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin and visiting Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.
At the meeting, the two sides also touched on a wide range of issues relating to promoting bilateral relations, economic and cultural cooperation and enhancing the bilateral relations to the strategic partnership.
Their discussions also covered doubling the current bilateral trade by 2022, working for promotion and protection of the rights of Myanmar migrant workers, opening of the Second Myanmar-Thailand Friendship Bridge, implementing of modern village projects for the development of Rakhine state and promoting people-to-people contact and tourism.
During his visit in Nay Pyi Taw, the Thai foreign minister also held talks with Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi on the same issues.
At a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Thailand, Aung San Suu Kyi said positive Myanmar-Thailand relations contribute to regional progress, while Pramudwinai said that the stability of Myanmar is the stability of Thailand.
The Thai foreign minister arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday for the meeting of Myanmar-Thai Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.
