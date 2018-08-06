Myanmar, Thailand sign sister city agreement for enhancing cooperation

Myanmar and Thailand have signed a sister city agreement to link the Kayah state's capital of Loikaw with Thai province of Mae Hong Son for closer cooperation, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported.
Speaking at the signing ceremony at Kayah state government office on Wednesday, the state's Chief Minister U L Phaung Sho expressed the state's desire to cooperate with Mae Hong Son in tourist, health and education sectors, calling for Thai investment in the state to benefit Loikaw.
Mae Hong Son governor Sirirat Chamupakarn said that improvement will be made on Border Pass (BP)-13
temporary route linking Mae Hong Son and Loikaw which are similar in culture and tradition.
The Myanmar side vowed to add an international check point between the two cities, calling on the Thai side to do the same.
The two sides pledged to work for launching a seven-day trip plan starting November.
Courtesy of Global Times