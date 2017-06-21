In its first major educational reform in almost 20 years, Myanmar has introduced a new curriculum for first-grade students developed with Japanese assistance, the Japan Times reported on 20 June.
With the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Myanmar’s Education Ministry has produced textbooks based on the new curriculum for distribution to nearly 1.3 million first-graders in the academic year that began June 1.
Government-assigned curriculum development teams came up with the new primary education curriculum under the guidance of around 40 Japanese academics and more than 60 local education experts.
The new curriculum comprises nine subjects: arithmetic, science, social studies, music and art, morals and civics, English, physical education, life skills and the study of Myanmar’s official language.