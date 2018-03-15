Nine million euros to be spent on Shan State electrification project

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 15 March 2018

Electric power pylon at Biluchaung Hydropower Station in Kayah State, Myanmar. Photo: Ye Min/Mizzima

The government is planning to spend 9 million euros on an electrification project for 253 villages in Shan State (South), said Dr. Soe Soe Ohn, the project manager, according to state media.

The project is part of the National Electrification Plan. The Rural Development Department will develop it in the 2018-2019 fiscal year period with the assistance of German Development Bank.

The government will choose villages and invite tenders for the project. The project aims to install home solar systems in houses, the report said.

More Articles

US project helps Myanmar dry zone development
Road tunnels proposed as part of Shan highway project
Myanmar should pursue ‘green’ development, says visiting UN official
Residents carry away water for their daily usage from a well in a remote Pyinmana town close to the Myanmar's new administrative capital Nay Pyi Taw. Photo: AFP
De Nora to improve quality of water supply in Mandalay
India’s Exim Bank to invest in Myanmar’s Healthcare Sector
China-aided pilot project for poverty reduction launched
....

Advertisements

This Week