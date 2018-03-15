Nine million euros to be spent on Shan State electrification project

The government is planning to spend 9 million euros on an electrification project for 253 villages in Shan State (South), said Dr. Soe Soe Ohn, the project manager, according to state media.
The project is part of the National Electrification Plan. The Rural Development Department will develop it in the 2018-2019 fiscal year period with the assistance of German Development Bank.
The government will choose villages and invite tenders for the project. The project aims to install home solar systems in houses, the report said.