Over 100 outstanding students from Myanmar to study in China

Myanmar is sending 103 outstanding students to study in China under a scholarship and stipend program, Xinhua reported on 30 August.
Speaking at a ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang noted that China has actively participated in promoting the development of Myanmar's education sector, donating friendship school buildings and introducing a program of China-Myanmar friendship scholarship and stipend as part of promoting "Pauk-Phaw" friendship, the report said.
The program was introduced in 2016 to support education development in Myanmar.