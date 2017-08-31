Over 100 outstanding students from Myanmar to study in China

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 31 August 2017

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Hong Liang. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

Myanmar is sending 103 outstanding students to study in China under a scholarship and stipend program, Xinhua reported on 30 August.

Speaking at a ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang noted that China has actively participated in promoting the development of Myanmar's education sector, donating friendship school buildings and introducing a program of China-Myanmar friendship scholarship and stipend as part of promoting "Pauk-Phaw" friendship, the report said.

The program was introduced in 2016 to support education development in Myanmar.

