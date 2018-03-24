Rakhine villages to convert to solar power

As part of the National Electrification Plan (NEP), 219 villages in Rakhine State will be connected to solar power electricity in the 2018-2019 financial year, said the Rakhine State Rural Development Department, according a recent report by government media.
Nay Htet Shein, Director of the Rakhine State Rural Development Department, said the NEP will be carried out in 16 townships and 219 villages in Rakhine State and will be outfitted with 11,333 units of solar electricity within the 2018-2019 financial year.
“The NEP’s plan is to provide electricity to areas that are too far from the main power grid, or above 10 miles away from an 11KV power line, or have been unable to connect with the Electricity Department in 10 years’ time,” said Nay Htet Shein.
The townships included in the plan are Ponnagyun, Pauktaw, Yathedaung, MraukU, Kyauktaw, Minbya, Myebon, Maungtaw, Buthidaung, Kyaukpyu, Yanbye, Manaung, An, Thandwe, Taungup, and Gwa townships. There are 11,333 households in these townships.
The NEP was started in 2016-2017 with support from the World Bank and funds from the Union Government and from the general public as well.
“The public put in 10 percent, the State put in 30 percent, and the World Bank put in 60 percent of the necessary budget,” said Nay Htet Shein. He said three types (30W, 45W, 60W) of solar home system units will be installed in households, and this will be done with the public’s 10 per cent funds.The State will install units for public facilities such as street lamps, schools, libraries, medical centres, monasteries, religious buildings, and other public places.
In the 2016-2017 financial year, 31,363 households in 549 villages were outfitted with solar power, while public facilities were outfitted with 4,091 units. In the 2017-2018 financial year 4,492 households in 68 villages and 166 units for public facilities will be outfitted with 60W and 100W solar home systems.