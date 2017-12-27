Russia and UN to consider restoration of historical hospital

The Russian Federation and the United Nations have reached a contribution agreement to seek a feasibility study for the renovation and capacity improvement of a historical hospital in Taunggyi, the capital of Shan state, Xinhua reported on 26 December.
The contribution agreement for the Sao San Htun Hospital was signed between Myanmar's foreign ministry, the Russian embassy and the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).
Under the agreement, the Russian side will contribute over 187,000 U.S. dollars to conduct a feasibility study for the hospital, while UNOPS will monitor the feasibility study and present the findings to the donors.