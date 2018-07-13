Second earthquake forum to be held in Yangon

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 13 July 2018

Cars pass on the Hledan flyover near the new construction in Yangon. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

Myanmar is due to hold its second earthquake forum in Yangon later today with the aim of sharing information about earthquakes, increasing community awareness on earthquake preparedness and response, Xinhua reported.

The two-day forum, organized by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement and Yangon region government, comes in the wake of small and medium earthquakes that frequently hit Myanmar in the first three months of this year.

Experts called for reviewing and strengthening earthquake preparedness and response capacity to reduce quake damage through emergency planning and the organizing of key players to establish quick and effective response mechanisms and plans for Yangon region, the report said.

More Articles

World Bank vows to support Myanmar’s continuing development
‘Media+Tech can make a positive impact on migration’ – IOM-X Campaign Launch
Dulwich College Yangon invests in sports facilities
Roadmap to be created for expansion of Yangon
Franco-Myanmar archaeological project collaborates in first SE Asian ancient DNA study
Myanmar to construct national water resources committee center with WB loan
....

Advertisements

This Week