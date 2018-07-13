Second earthquake forum to be held in Yangon

Myanmar is due to hold its second earthquake forum in Yangon later today with the aim of sharing information about earthquakes, increasing community awareness on earthquake preparedness and response, Xinhua reported.
The two-day forum, organized by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement and Yangon region government, comes in the wake of small and medium earthquakes that frequently hit Myanmar in the first three months of this year.
Experts called for reviewing and strengthening earthquake preparedness and response capacity to reduce quake damage through emergency planning and the organizing of key players to establish quick and effective response mechanisms and plans for Yangon region, the report said.