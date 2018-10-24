SLP Environmental to extend services in Myanmar

Bangkok-headquartered SLP Environmental has announced the extension of its environmental, health and safety (EHS) compliance auditing services to cover Myanmar, having spent the past year compiling a comprehensive in-house database of the existing and upcoming legislation and statutory guidance relating to EHS performance in the country, environment-analyst.com reported. As such it is now able to offer clients a tailored EHS Legal Register (LR) service which is aligned with specific activities.
The move by SLP comes as the Myanmar government prepares to enact new occupational health and safety legislation which will apply to businesses operating in multiple sectors throughout Myanmar.
SLP has been operating across South East Asia for over a decade, and is an established name in Myanmar having previously assisted the Myanmar Ministry of Environmental Conservation and Forestry (MOECAF) to prepare environmental impact assessment guidelines for oil and gas development projects, the report said.