Swiss aid for vocational training in Myanmar

Swiss Ambassador to Myanmar Mr Paul Seger said his embassy has a long term plan to provide vocational training in Myanmar.
The Centre for Vocational Training (CVT) will give vocational training with the aim of producing skilled workers in the five trades of tailoring, electricians, construction, beautician and hospitality.
The training will be held in rural areas. Those who take part only need a basic level of education.
The Swiss Ambassador told the media on February 24: “We have no doubt that universities are important. But our country’s experience suggests skilled workers with full expertise are needed for the development of the country and the training schools for vocational training are needed for that also.”
This training has been started in Mon and Karen states and will be expanded to Pathein, Yangon and Mandalay. Those who have completed the CVT courses will have access to job markets associated with the training centre or they can work in a private business.
CVT National Program Officer Nay Myo Zaw said that they have the objective of filling the vacuum of scarcity of skilled workers.
“We found out that vocational training is very important for our country. For instance a Chinese company comes for business then they will try to recruit the local skilled workers for their business and then they realize that the expertise of the local workers does not meet their requirement. So we must produce more and more skilled workers here and then they will get jobs. And it will help the economy of our country,” he said.
The applicants to these CVT trainings must be at least 15 years of age. Information is available at http://www.cvt-myanmar.com/my_MM/.