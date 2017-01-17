Temasek International College launches Human Capital Development Study Grant Fund

In conjunction with International Tourism Expo Myanmar (ITEM) 2017 and My Jobs Career Fair 2017, Temasek International College (a subsidiary of Shenton Education Group) will be launching the TIC Human Capital Development Study Grant Fund, according to a statement on 16 January.
TIC will be selecting 50 outstanding PMET candidates to receive study grants for study in TIC-HELP University MBA programme in Yangon, Myanmar.
These PMET candidates have to distinguish themselves through their passionate commitment to Myanmar, in their work places, in their communities and in their careers. Recipients ought to demonstrate great potential in leading the next generation and shaping its views of their profession, in relation to Myanmar’s human capital development.
Shenton Education Group’s Senior Vice President Amos Rao said, “These 50 PMET candidates must demonstrate engagement in an active, personal drive, not only as a core component of their identity, but also as cause that informs their will to improve Myanmar.”
TIC will expand its efforts to develop Myanmar leaders of the next generation by making PMET eligible to apply to the TIC Human Capital Development Study Grant beginning this March 2017.
The deadline to apply for TIC Human Capital Development Study Grant is 18th February 2017.