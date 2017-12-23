Third batch of youth volunteers in Sittway to conduct humanitarian assistance

The third batch of youth volunteers arrived at Sittway, Rakhine State on Thursday morning to help with the humanitarian assistance, resettlement and development projects of Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine (UEHRD), reports the State Counsellor’s office.
The third batch of 46 youth volunteers, with 30 men and 16 women, left for Maungtaw on Friday morning by Shwe Pyi Tan Express boat.
The young volunteers will meet with local ethnic people and provide humanitarian aid to the people in the villages and towns in Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships, Rakhine State.