UMFCCI and IFC to cooperate on food safety

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 6 September 2018

Photo: UMFCCI

Myanmar's biggest business organization will cooperate with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in food safety practices, Xinhua reported quoting state media.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed between the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UMFCCI) and the IFC in Yangon on Tuesday, the two sides will jointly conduct courses, workshops and educative talks with a view to improving food safety practices for exporters, suppliers and processors of Myanmar's agriculture, livestock and fishery and food manufacturing sectors to gain more international markets.

Vice Chair of the UMFCCI U Ye Min Aung said that in a bid to enhance Myanmar's export, grasp more international market shares and maintain them, the country's export products need to guarantee food safety and quality.

