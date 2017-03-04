Women’s Week Myanmar to be held

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Yangon Region Government and Kanbawza Group will jointly hold “Women’s Week – Myanmar” in Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw from March 6 to 12.
During this week, the joint organizers will hold activities and events on gender equality issues, women empowerment campaigns, screening of educational documentary films, talk shows and lectures, a sports meet and a literary talk show.
Head of UN Women Myanmar Jean D’Cunha said at a meeting to announce the event: “Myanmar women are so strong and they have capacity but we need to give space to them in the leadership role and decision maker role. We should have more programmes on gender equality between men and women. We should have policies on these issues.”
These events and campaigns are executed in honour of International Women’s Day which falls on March 8 and this weeklong events and campaign will start in Nay Pyi Taw on March 6.
The head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from KZB Bank, Yu Wai Maung, said that they would aim for women to get more opportunities than they were receiving currently.
“We are having opportunities but we need better opportunities for the women. Women need to be in a decision-making role too. In this way they can adopt policy which will encourage the women. So we are holding forums and workshops which are for awareness among our fellow women. These events will widen their horizon and they will know the methods needed. They can learn what other companies and other nations are doing. We must try hard for getting many more opportunities for women.”
Foreign missions in Myanmar, individuals and NGOs will join hands in this weeklong “Women Week – Myanmar” movement along with the government.