Work of ICRC very beneficial to Rakhine State, says State Counsellor

By
Min Min, Aung Myat Thu
On Friday, 19 October 2018

Myanmar's State Counselor and Chairman of Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine (UEHRD), Aung San Suu Kyi at the 1st anniversary of (HEHRD) in Nay Pyi Taw on 18 October 2018. Photo: Mizzima

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that the work done by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) were very beneficial to Rakhine State.

Aung San Suu Kyi was speaking at the first founding anniversary of Union Enterprise of Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development (UEHRD) held at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Naypyitaw on October 18.

“I’d like to say I thank ICRC for their work in the presence of diplomats at this ceremony. The work done by ICRC is very beneficial to Rakhine State. The efforts we made for Rakhine State would not have been as effective as it is without the ICRC.”

ICRC President Peter Maurer said during his tour to Myanmar in June that they would give long term assistance to local people of Kachin, Rakhine and Shan States and victims of violence.

UEHRD President Aung San Suu Kyi said at the ceremony that there was no need to upset and lose morale over challenges regarding political, economic and development faced in Rakhine State and she firmly believed there would be success at last.

“I believe we will succeed. So, I’d like to request tycoons and ordinary citizens who gave assistance continue their work and rally around us as much as they can,” she urged.

UEHRD was formed last year and 30 tycoons donated 17.7 billion kyats for projects.

Aung San Suu Kyi appointed Dr. Aung Tun Thet as Chief Coordinator for cooperation with businessmen and tycoons for development work in Rakhine State.

