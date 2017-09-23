Yoma gears up for January 2018 marathon

Registration is shortly to begin for the Yoma Yangon International Marathon set for January 18, 2018, according to a press release September 22.
Registration begins on September 25.
The event has grown from strength to strength over the years – from a race of just around 1,000 participants in 2013 to becoming the largest participatory running event in Yangonwith over 8,000 runners in 2017, according to the organizers.
The annual event is jointly organised with First Myanmar Investment Co.,Ltd. (FMI) and Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC).
Mr Melvyn Pun, CEO of Yoma Strategic said, “The Yoma Yangon International Marathon has become oneof the city’s most recognised annual sporting event. Held in January each year, it’s a healthy way to kick-starta new year. This year, we hope to further increase the registration numbers as we believe this marathon is agreat platform to bring the Yangon community together. An important part of the event is the joint effort ingiving back to the community or as we call it ‘Run for Children'. We invite participants and the public to raise money and donate to support youth and truly make a difference in their lives.”
In 2017, the funds raised for charity were channelled to five projects. The first was improving the welfare of children living and studying at Zeyar Shwe Myay Youth Development Center, HlaingTharyar, Yangon Division. Donation was made to supplement education for more than 400 children, providing them anopportunity to flourish and develop in a healthier and safer environment. The second project was YCDC Non-Profit Child Day Care Centre for low income citizens where we contributed financial support to YCDC for it searly childhood care and kindergarten education to over 100 children across six Yangon locations. A thirdproject was donating to Nan Oo Youth Development Center, Mayangone Township, Yangon Division, which provides education for 200 students, many of whom are orphans from conflict affected areas. A fourth projectwas to build the dining hall (canteen area) at Su Htoo Pan Youth Development Center, (Than Lyin) Yangon Division to improve the welfare of 400 children living and studying at the center. The fifth project was donatingto No (3) Basic Middle School of Hlaing Tharyar, Daisu Village, Yangon Division where we aided in thebuilding of a facility within the school compound.