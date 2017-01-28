Miyazato makes it another perfect day at Myanmar Open

Japan's Yusaku Miyazato hit a perfect seven-under-par 64 to storm into the lead at the Myanmar Open on Friday, three shots clear of experienced South African Keith Horne.
Miyzato'shot putter saw him gobble up seven birdies on his way to 11-under 131 total after two days play in the co-sanctioned event at Pun Hlaing Golf Club in Yangon.
He is yet to drop a shot.
"I've had a perfect two days. It is unbelievable... I’m really enjoying my time here in Myanmar," the Japanese golfer said, according to an Asian Tour statement.
"My putting was also really good. I really managed my round really well the last two days. I need to stay sharp with my irons and putter during the weekend."
Golfers from 30 different nations are vying for a share of the $750,000 pot in Myanmar's richest tournament.
Since emerging from decades of isolating military rule, Myanmar has witnessed a nascent golfing scene both for amateurs and professionals.
Golf remains the preserve of the elite in a nation which was until last year ruled by a kleptocratic junta. But some of Myanmar's best golfers are from modest backgrounds, learning the skill as caddies to the rich.
