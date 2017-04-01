Myanmar film to feature in Festivalde Cannes 2017

The Myanmar Film Project entitled One Summer Day by Wera and Aung Min has been selected for the Festivalde Cannes 2017- La Fabrique des Cinémas du monde.
According to a press release, MEMORY! International Film Festival and Myanmar Script Fund are pleased to announce that the film is one of the 10 projects from around the world selected in La Fabrique de Cinémas du Monde at Festival de Cannes 2017.
Director Wera and Scriptwriter Aung Min were part of the shortlist candidates of the nine projects selected for Myanmmar Script Fund in November 2016, that took place within MEMORY Film Festival 4th edition in Yangon, Myanmar.
The project was also previously selected in Locarno Festival Open Doors Locarno Lab in August 2016.
Myanmar Script Fund 1st edition took place in 2016 as a Competition and Education programme within MEMORY International Film Festival in Yangon. Nine finalists candidates presented their film projects infront of an international jury chaired by Oscar-winner Director Michel Hazanavicius.
Recognised international institutions such as Locarno Film Festival/Open Doors, FAMU (Czech Republic),Myanmar Motion Picture Organization (MMPO), Yangon Film School and Arte Cinema were key partners alongside Institut Français, Goethe Institut, with the support of Forever Group.
The 2017 Myanmar Script Fund will open in May 2017 for the new application process. Competition and coaching session will take place within MEMORY International Film Festival 2017 (Nov 3-12, 2017).
Creating a feature-length film is one of the most challenging adventures for a young director,everywhere in the world: Myanmar Script Fund (MSF) aims at identifying and coaching young talents, at the early stage of their script development. The objective is to contribute to the revived film industry in Myanmar with international exposure for future projects, said Wemaere and Duval, co-Directors of MEMORY Festival and Myanmar Script Fund.