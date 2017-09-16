Myanmar pro-democracy films showing in Mandalay

Pro-democracy films are being screened in Mandalay Region for seven days from September 15 today to 21.
Five feature films will be screened at cinemas. These five films are an drama on education in Myanmar called ‘Nyachi Hmar Shweyi Laung’ (Sunlight pouring golden rays), an historical drama portraying the flourishing of Buddhism in Myanmar called ‘The Great Myanmar’, a pro-democracy drama called ‘Tein Pyar Thaw Nay’ (Bright Sunny Day) which portrays trust is the core value of democracy, and melodrama education film on democracy called ‘Demo Yat Kwet’ (Demo Block).
The opening ceremony of pro-democracy film festival was formally opened at Winlight cinema in Mandalay on September 15, and it was attended by Mandalay Region Chief Minister Dr. Zaw Myint Maung and his cabinet members, directors from government departments and town elders among others.
Mandalay Region Chief Minister Dr. Zaw Myint Maung said at the opening ceremony, “This festival will be held in three parts on a grand scale namely film, theatre and music. These programmes will be pro-democracy film festival, pro-democracy ‘Ah Nyeint’ (Variety dance show) contest and pro-democracy variety theatrical show.”
The objectives of these celebrations are uplifting of dignity of the country and people, flourishing and progressing of internationally conceded democratic principles and attitudes which are vital in marching on the democratic path,” he said
Mandalay Region, Department of Information and Public Relations, Chief Wai Wai Tun said, “We screen these films for educating the people on attitudes and values of democracy which should be known by the people in this period of transition to democracy through an art medium.”
“A total five feature films will be shown to the public. In Mandalay, these films will be screened at Winlight, Myo Gone Yaung and JGV. The first day first show will be free of charge. The tickets for the remaining shows will be sold at the normal and usual price,” he said.