Myanmar in spotlight at the 70th Cannes Festival 2017

Three events will highlight Myanmar at Cannes Film Festival (May 17-28, 2017).
Myanmar Script Fund’s finalist project, ONE SUMMER DAY, Wera’s first-feature in development, is one of the 10 projects from around the world selected in La Fabrique de Cinémas du Monde at Festival de Cannes 2017. La Fabrique des Cinémas du Monde is section dedicated to worldwide film projects in development, highlighting emerging filmmakers.
This official selection in the prestigious Cannes Film festival is a highly encouraging sign for the Myanmar Script Fund that was founded in 2016 by MEMORY Cinema, a Paris and Yangon-based NGO. The first edition took place within the MEMORY International Film Festival 2016 with an international Jury that was headed by Oscar-winner Director Michel Hazanavicius.
Myanmar will also be highlighted though the Official Selection in Competition of the feature REDOUBTABLE, by Michel Hazanavicius : REDOUBTABLE is co-produced by Myanmar company, Forever Group. Screening is on May 21st.
And MEMORY International Film Festival established in Myanmar since 2014 will be presented in a Conference at Pavillons du Monde, by Ms Séverine Wemaere, MEMORY Cinéma ci-founder and Ms Grace Swe Zin Htaik, Director of International Relations of Myanmar Motion Picture Organization and member of the MEMORY! Festival Steering Committee.