Yangon has about 6,000 heritage buildings in nine townships: Survey

Yangon has about 6,000 heritage buildings in nine townships including downtowns, according to a survey conducted by the Yangon Heritage Trust (YHT), a non-governmental organisation founded by historian U Thant Myint-U to conserve historic buildings in the city, state media reported on 15 May.
Since 2013, the YHT has conducted a survey to collect data about heritage buildings across the city.
The numbers of heritage structures in Yangon reached about 6,000 after YHT finished the survey programmes in nine townships — Pazundaung, Botahtaung, Kyauktada, Pabedan, Lanmadaw, Latha, Kyimyindaing, Ahlon and Dagon.