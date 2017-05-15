Yangon has about 6,000 heritage buildings in nine townships: Survey

The Sofaer building (C) - constructed in 1906 by a wealthy Jewish trader - is pictured along Pansodan Road in Yangon with a row of grand colonial builidings, a cosmopolitan showcase and prestigious business address during the British colonial period. Photo: Romeo Gacad/AFP

Yangon has about 6,000 heritage buildings in nine townships including downtowns, according to a survey conducted by the Yangon Heritage Trust (YHT), a non-governmental organisation founded by historian U Thant Myint-U to conserve historic buildings in the city, state media reported on 15 May.

Since 2013, the YHT has conducted a survey to collect data about heritage buildings across the city.

The numbers of heritage structures in Yangon reached about 6,000 after YHT finished the survey programmes in nine townships — Pazundaung, Botahtaung, Kyauktada, Pabedan, Lanmadaw, Latha, Kyimyindaing, Ahlon and Dagon.

