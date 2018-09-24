Construction of road near ‘No Man’s Land’ in Thai-Myanmar border river suspended

Thai authorities have suspended the construction of a road near a "No Man's Land" islet in a river between Thailand and Myanmar at the request of their neighbours, said a Thai army source on Saturday.
Myanmar troops in Myawaddy township alleged that the road was being built in "questionable proximity" to the islet, locally called "No Man's Land", on the Moei River, which divides the two neighbouring countries, the army source said.
They called on a task force of Thailand's 14th Infantry Regiment in Mae Sot district of Tak province, about 478 kilometers northwest of Bangkok, to halt the construction of the road and open talks about it, he said.
The two-kilometre-long road is designed to pass Rim Moei village in Mae Sot district, across the river from Myawaddy township in Myanmar's Kayin state.
The Thai army task force has done as requested by the Myanmar troops and managed to have officials of the Department of Public Works and Town and Country Planning temporarily suspend the construction of the road on the Thai side of the border, the army source said.
The talk, proposed by the Myanmar side, is yet to be scheduled, he said.