India to supply lightweight torpedoes to Myanmar

India has agreed to supply lightweight torpedoes to Myanmar in a US$ 37.9 million-contract which is said to be evidence of a growing arms race between Myanmar and Bangladesh, sputniknews.com reported on 27 March. The torpedoes will be manufactured by government-owned Bharat Dynamics and private company L&T.
Earlier this month, the Indian Navy had accepted a proposal of the Myanmar Navy to train their personnel and set up meteorological facilities.
In recent years, India successfully entered the Myanmar naval recapitalization bid which was dominated by China. India has supplied HMS-X hull-mounted sonar and radar for Myanmar's Kyan Sittha-class frigates. It also provides night-vision devices, bailey bridges, rocket launchers, mortars, rifles, communication and Inmarsat sets to the armed forces of Myanmar, the report said.