Indonesia sends food and clothing to Rakhine

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 5 January 2017

Muslim children play at Thetkel Pyin Muslim Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, near Sittwe of Rakhine State, 19 December 2016. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

A shipment of food and clothes is being sent from Indonesia to Rakhine State, according to government media.

Four shipping containers, the first batch of 10 containers, are due in Yangon port, the contents bound for Muslim and Buddhist communities in Maungtaw Township.

Kyaw Moe Tun, Director-General of the International Organizations and Economic Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed Indonesia’s shipment of aid through diplomatic channels, according to a report in the Global New Light of Myanmar January 5.

The move comes after coordination between the two governments through diplomatic relations last month.

Regarding an aid flotilla from Malaysia, which is reportedly headed to Myanmar, Kyaw Zeya, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said there has been no offers from Malaysia through the diplomatic channels.

State CounsellorAung San Suu Kyi told ASEAN foreign ministers last month that Myanmar was ready to grant humanitarian access. 

