List of more than 1,300 ARSA terrorist suspects sent to Bangladesh

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 17 January 2018

Ataullah Abu Amar Jununi, centre, heads the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. (ARSA video, YouTube screengrab)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a list containing the names of more than 1,300 suspected Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) terrorists had been sent to Bangladesh, state media reported on 17 January.

It was done at the 4th Myanmar-Bangladesh Central-Level Meeting on Border Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation held in Nay Pyi Taw on 14 November 2017.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Bangladesh was also asked to extradite the ARSA suspects according to the 1980 Myanmar-Bangladesh Border Agreement so that action can be taken against them according to the law.

