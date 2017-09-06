Modi and Suu Kyi promise to fight terror together

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday.
The two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues ranging from infrastructure to terrorism to training and higher education for Myanmar students in India.
"Meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi with the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
The Prime Minister's visit to Myanmar comes amid an increase in ethnic violence in Rakhine state after a number of attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).
Indian sources said PM Modi raised the entire dimension of the issue including terrorist links and illegal migration.
The Indian government is also concerned about Rohingya immigrants and junior home minister Khiren Rijjuju said recently that Delhi was considering deporting all the 40,000-odd Rohingyas , saying they were staying illegally in India.
Below are some of the tweets of the two leaders published in the Indian media.
10:42 am (IST)
"Together we will ensure that terror is not allowed to take roots in our country," says Aung San Suu Kyi.
Sep 6, 2017
10:40 am (IST)
"We would like to thank India for the strong stand that it has taken with regard to the terrorist threat that came to our country," says Aung San Suu Kyi, to which PM Modi responds that India completely understands the challenges.
Sep 6, 2017
10:16 am (IST)
"We would like to contribute to Myanmar's development efforts as part of our Sabka SaathSabka Vikaas initiative," says PM Narendra Modi.
Sep 6, 2017
10:05 am (IST)
"Deepening relationship with Myanmar is a priority for India, as a neighbour and also in the context of Act East Policy," says PM Narendra Modi.