Myanmar and Cambodia to strengthen ties

Myanmar and Cambodia have agreed to strengthen ties by focusing on both nations’ tourism and education sectors, the Khmer Times reported on 6 February.
In a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Myanmar’s President U Htin Kyaw, the pair discussed establishing tour packages between Siem Reap, home of World Heritage listed Angkor Wat, as well Myanmar’s Bagan, a city with the densest concentration of Buddhist temples on the banks of the Irrawaddy river, the report said.
The two heads of state also mooted the idea of establishing exchange programs and scholarships but stopped short of solidifying plans.