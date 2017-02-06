Myanmar and Cambodia to strengthen ties

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 6 February 2017

Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw (L) shakes hands with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) during his arrival at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 04 February 2017. President Htin Kyaw is on an official four-day visit to Cambodia to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries. Photo: Mak Remissa/EPA

Myanmar and Cambodia have agreed to strengthen ties by focusing on both nations’ tourism and education sectors, the Khmer Times reported on 6 February.

In a meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Myanmar’s President U Htin Kyaw, the pair discussed establishing tour packages between Siem Reap, home of World Heritage listed Angkor Wat, as well Myanmar’s Bagan, a city with the densest concentration of Buddhist temples on the banks of the Irrawaddy river, the report said.

The two heads of state also mooted the idea of establishing exchange programs and scholarships but stopped short of solidifying plans.

