Myanmar will arrest 18 major drug fugitives while seeking Thai development projects to end drug production among its border people, according to the narcotics control chief.
Sirinya Sitdhichai, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said on Wednesday that he received positive signals from his Myanmar counterpart Pol Brig Gen Aung Win Oo - who is also the Myanmar police chief - during their meeting in Bangkok on Tuesday to discuss cooperation in fighting illegal drugs.
During the meeting the ONCB secretary-general asked Myanmar to arrest 18 key drug fugitives including Lt Col Yi Se, a leader of the Lahu ethnic group, and Tawatchai Aumchompu, who had fled his Appeals Court trial in Si Sa Ket province. Police believe Tawatchai helped hide three women suspected of murdering and dismembering a Khon Kaen karaoke bar worker late last month.
Mr Sirinya identified other fugitives as Fong Patumnee, Suchada Tuaypha and Veera Meunjada.
He said many of the fugitives were running restaurants and karaoke shops in Myanmar border areas, including the town of Tachilek opposite Mae Sai in Thailand's Chiang Rai province.
Mr Sirinya said that while authorities at official border crossings were on the lookout for the fugitives, it was possible for them to cross the border at other points unseen.
He also said that the Myanmar police chief proposed that Thailand expand royal development projects in Myanmar's border areas to help improve the locals' living standards and encourage them to stop growing plants used to make illicit drugs.
The proposal followed successful implementation of Thai royal development projects in Myanmar's Yawng Kha area.
