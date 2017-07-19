Rohingya man with suspected terrorist links released in Bangladesh

Myanmar border police patrol Wei Thar Li village in Maungdaw located in Rakhine State near the border to Bangladesh on October 12, 2016 as government security forces pursue attackers. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh's interior minister said a Rohingya Muslim man the country's police arrested late last year, for suspected links with an insurgent group that attacked Myanmar security forces, has been bailed and is living in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, according to a Reuters report on 18 July.

Manzurul Islam, a 38-year-old Islamic preacher, denied any links to the insurgency in northwestern Myanmar when he spoke to Reuters by telephone from a camp in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh, the report said.

Two police sources, citing intelligence reports, had said Islam was a member of the Harakah al-Yaqin insurgent group that ambushed Myanmar police border posts in the country's northwest on Oct. 9, killing nine officers.

