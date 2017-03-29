‘Start With Me’ Road Safety campaign announced

The "Start With Me" Road Safety campaign was officially announced today at the Orchid Hotel on 29 March.
The campaign is jointly conducted by partner organizations under the supervision of Yangon Region government and Yangon Region parliament.
Partner organizations participating in the campaign are the Yangon Region Transport Authority, ActionAid Myanmar, Mizzima, Oway Ride, YSH / FMI / SPA, Prudence Foundation, Suu Foundation, Tint Tint Myanmar Group, OK $, Institut Français de Birmanie, Lukoil, FPT Myanmar, Tun Group Asia, Phandeeyar: Myanmar Innovation Lab, Free Funeral Services Society (FFSS), Interdisciplinary Center for Road Safety , FIA Action For Road Safety, and Save Lives, Slow Down.
The main objective of the campaign is that each citizen can participate in the activity to reduce road accidents caused by people, in which many people die. Generally, 95 percent of road accidents are caused by human error, according to surveys. On average, about 14 people die every day due to road accidents in Yangon. Forty-seven road accidents per day happened in Yangon in 2016.
More than 700 people wearing shirts bearing the message “Safe Steps – Road Safety” will participate in the “Start With Me" Road Safety public campaign on 4th April.