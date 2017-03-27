‘Start With Me’ Road Safety campaign to be launched

Under the supervision of Yangon Region government and Yangon Region parliament, partner organizations will jointly conduct the “Start With Me” Road Safety campaign.
The "Start With Me" Road Safety campaign, in which the public will participate, will be conducted outside Maha Bandula Park in Kyauktada Township in Yangon at 7 am to 9 am on 4th April.
The partner organizations that will participate in the campaign are the Yangon Region Transport Authority, ActionAid Myanmar, Mizzima, Oway Ride, YSH/FMI/SPA, Prudence Foundation, Suu Foundation, Tint Tint Myanmar Group, OK$, Institut Français de Birmanie, Lukoil, FPT Myanmar, Tun Group Asia, Phandeeyar: Myanmar Innovation Lab, FFSS and others.
The main objective of the campaign is that each citizen can participate in the activity to reduce road accidents caused by people, in which many people die. Generally, 95 percent of road accidents are caused by human error, according to surveys. On average, about 14 people die every day due to road accidents in Yangon. Forty-seven road accidents per day happened in Yangon in 2016.
More than 700 people wearing the shirts bearing the message “Safe Steps – Road Safety” will participate in the “Start With Me" Road Safety public campaign on 4th April.
Yangon Region Chief Minister, Yangon Mayor, Yangon Region parliament speaker, Yangon Region parliament deputy speaker, Yangon Region Transport Minister, Yangon Region Karen Ethnic Affairs Minister, Yangon Region government officials, 88 Generation leaders, President of FIA, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety and Suu Foundation chairman Mr. Jean Todt, The Prudence Foundation chairperson Mr. Donald Kanak, Members of Parliament from Yangon Region Parliament, community leaders, the leaders of the partner organizations and citizens have been invited to participate in the campaign.
In the event, artists, performers and experts will educate people about road safety through street art and performances.
Moreover, the President of FIA, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety and Suu Foundation chairman Mr. Jean Todt, and Prudence Foundation chairperson Mr Donald Kanak will lead a press conference at 4 pm on 4th April at Sule Shangri-La Hotel in Yangon.