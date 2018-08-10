‘There is no government that does not make mistakes’: State Counsellor

The State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that there was no government that does not make mistakes, the important thing is to correct those mistakes.
She was speaking at a peace talk with local people at Chaukkan village, Pakkokku Township, Magway Region on August 9.
“No government is perfect and free from blunders. And no government is free from error. The proverb says there is no lawyer free from errs but governments are more prone to errs than these lawyers. The important thing is to correct the mistake if any. We time and again say the problem is not important but how to fix the problem is.”
Moreover, the government elected by people must be responsible to the electors, she said.
“I ask people wherever I go if your Chief Minister is polite and clever. Our Magway Region CM seems to be polite and clever. The people will know it more than I do. Our government is answerable and responsible to people. The government elected by people must be responsible to electors. They must do their best to make people’s lives better,” she said.
State Counsellor has held peace talks five times in 2017 in January and April 2017 in Naypyitaw, one was held in Panglong, Shan State on February 12, Myaytainggan village, Wandwin Township, Mandalay Region in August, and Loikaw, Kayah State on December 29.
And then in 2018, the sixth peace talk was held in Myaungmya on April 10, 2018, the seventh peace talk was held in Mawlamyine on June 14 and this talk held in Pakkokku Township is the eighth.
Similar peace talks are planned to be held with students in Kayin State, Mandalay and Yangon Regions.