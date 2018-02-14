1 killed, 5 injured in cargo ship explosion in Myanmar's Yangon

By
Global Times/Xinhua
On Wednesday, 14 February 2018

Photo: Yangon Police/Facebook

One worker has been killed with five others injured in a cargo ship explosion in Hlaing Thaya township in Myanmar's Yangon on Monday, according to the release from the Yangon Police Force on Tuesday.

The explosion was caused by sparks from electric welding on the flammable turpentine paint applied to the cargo ship at 08:15 a.m. local time.

The Family Win company-owned cargo ship with 200 feet in length and 50 feet in width was docked for repair at the shipyard in Industrial Zone (7), Seik Kan Thar street in Glaring Thaya township.

Courtesy Global Times

