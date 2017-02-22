1 March proposed for meeting between Suu Kyi and UNFC

The United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) has proposed 1 March as a potential date for the meeting between State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and leaders of the UNFC, which has yet to sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement, said State Counsellor Office spokesman Zaw Htay.
“We are still in negotiation over the date on which [the State Counsellor] will meet the UNFC,” said Zaw Htay. “It is sure that we will meet. But the date must be negotiated. 1 March has been proposed as the potential date. Anyway, the meeting will be held in early March. The main subject for discussion will be about policies.”
The demands made by the Delegation for Political Negotiation [DPN] formed by the United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) will also be discussed in the meeting.