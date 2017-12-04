109 killed in traffic accidents on Yangon-Mandalay highway in 11 months

A total of 109 people were killed and about 800 people injured in traffic accidents on Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway in 11 months this year, Xinhua reported quoting local media.
Due to reckless driving, road damage, stalled vehicles and other reasons, a total of 500 car accident occurred on the country’s busiest highway so far this year.
Aiming to enhance traffic safety along the highway, Myanmar has increased the number of road safety police, opening 16 police stations along the road since 2012, the report said.