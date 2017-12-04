109 killed in traffic accidents on Yangon-Mandalay highway in 11 months

On Monday, 4 December 2017

(File) Highway road police stand near the car accident site as workers clear the road on the new Yangon-Mandalay highway near Taungoo city, about 129 miles from Yangon, Taungoo, Myanmar, 17 September 2014. Photo: EPA

A total of 109 people were killed and about 800 people injured in traffic accidents on Myanmar's Yangon-Mandalay highway in 11 months this year, Xinhua reported quoting local media.

Due to reckless driving, road damage, stalled vehicles and other reasons, a total of 500 car accident occurred on the country’s busiest highway so far this year.

Aiming to enhance traffic safety along the highway, Myanmar has increased the number of road safety police, opening 16 police stations along the road since 2012, the report said.

